January 8, 2017

TEACH WOMEN NOT TO RAPE! (CONT’D): Police: Teacher accused of sex acts with student fled country.

Police said Ekatherine Pappas, 24, of Nottingham, started teaching Spanish at the school on Nov. 16.

A school resource officer became aware Thursday of a video showing a female teacher engaged in a sex act with a male student, police said.

“He came across a student who actually had a copy of the video on their phone,” Baltimore County police Officer Jennifer Peach said.

Detectives confirmed the existence of the video and the teacher’s involvement in sex acts with the 16-year-old student on two occasions, once on Dec. 21 and again on Dec. 22. The incidents were not committed on school property, police said.

“As a teacher, she should’ve known that she’s not allowed to have any kind of a relationship with a student, and secondly a sexual relationship is an unlawful relationship between her age and a 16-year-old child,” Peach said.