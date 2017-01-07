January 7, 2017

DAN HENNINGER OF THE WALL STREET JOURNAL: Trump: FDR for Black Americans?

But of course. It’s not a coincidence that Milo Yiannopoulos, one of his earliest and most enthusiastic supporters, wrote that “Trump Would Be the Real First Black President” a year and a half ago.

In the 1970s, Tom Wolfe introduced into the American vernacular “Muggeridge’s Law,” named after the veteran British columnist, and stated that “We live in an age in which it is no longer possible to be funny. There is nothing you can imagine, no matter how ludicrous, that will not promptly be enacted before your very eyes, probably by someone well known.”

There needs to be a corollary for the age of social media and dysfunctional Beltway politics: It’s only a matter of time before today’s most insane trolling boast becomes tomorrow’s reality.

No word yet what 2009’s wannabe-FDR thinks about the notion of his successor donning the jaunty cigarette holder and fedora, however.