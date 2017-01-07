January 7, 2017

SO WHO WAS COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF AND CHARGED WITH DEFENDING THE COUNTRY WHEN THOSE HACKS HAPPENED?

I feel sure that Glenn Thrush — who was one of the ones exposed by Wikileaks as collaborating with Dems — will provide much more scrutiny in the coming Administration. He never would have asked Obama a question like this in January of 2009. Heck, even today Thrush won’t ask Obama why this is worse than the OPM hack. Of course the answer is “because the Wikileaks hack is bad for the Democrats, and the OPM hack was only bad for America.”