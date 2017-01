DUDE, ALL IT TAKES IS A TAX ON REMITTANCES: Vicente Fox to Trump: When will you understand that I’m not paying for that f***ing wall? And you think there’s a political downside to taxing money sent from the U.S. to Mexico?

Of course, if you’re really mean you could require anyone transferring funds abroad to prove they’re in the United States legally. And I’m pretty sure that could be done by executive order under existing presidential powers.