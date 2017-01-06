January 6, 2017

TARGETED? OSU Student Advocate for CCW Shot Dead.

An Ohio State University student and advocate for campus conceal and carry was found shot to death on Thursday morning. Tarak Andrew Underiner was found dead from gunshot wounds at a residence near campus on Northwood Avenue. Police were called shortly after midnight and pronounced Underiner dead on the scene.

“Investigators do not believe this incident was random in nature nor has any connection to the University,” the report states.