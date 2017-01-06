January 6, 2017

AT THE UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA, THEY’RE NOT VERY GOOD AT HONESTY OR FAIRNESS, APPARENTLY: Minnesota fumbles firing of football coach who stood up for players’ due process rights.

Claeys defended his team on Twitter after the boycott was announced, writing: “Have never been more proud of our kids. I respect their rights & support their effort to make a better world!” Sources later told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that he was initially reluctant about supporting the boycott, but came on board after speaking with the players after the press conference.

Claeys’ stance put him at odds with Coyle and university president Eric Kaler, who released a joint statement when the boycott was announced claiming people upset over the suspensions didn’t “have all the facts.”

Coyle, who has been in his position for six months, claimed his decision to fire Claeys was not entirely about the response to the sexual assault allegations.

“I determined that the football program must move in a new direction to address challenges in recruiting, ticket sales and the culture of the program,” Coyle said. “We need strong leadership to take Gopher football to the next level and address these challenges.”

Coyle’s assessment of other team problems seems misplaced.

The 2016 team enjoyed Minnesota’s best season since 2003 (Claeys was in his second season as head coach), finishing 9-4. They upset the favored Washington State Cougars in the Holiday Bowl after the boycott ended.

On the downside, while the team posted a winning record in Big Ten play (5-4), the Gophers also had the lowest-ranked recruiting class in the conference.

Coyle also cited declining ticket sales, although that likely had more to do with a sizable increase in ticket prices instituted by former Athletic Director Norwood Teague (who ironically resigned over sexual harassment allegations).

That leaves Claeys’ defense of his player’s boycott as the remaining reason for his firing.

Former coach Jerry kill, who resigned in 2015 over health concerns, heavily criticized the decision to fire Claeys and said he would not be “stepping foot back in the stadium” or the university. He also objected to Coyle’s claim that the football program needed “integrity and class.”