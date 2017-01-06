January 6, 2017

BETSY DEVOS FOR SECRETARY OF EDUCATION: A “mainstream pick” whom Dems are trying to portray as a “monster” because she’s a Republican. And because she threatens the interest of teachers’ unions.

Everyone who cares about education should get behind her confirmation, as she offers the first chance in a long time to do something about our miserably failing public schools. She’s not being targeted for a wave of hate because they think she’ll do a bad job. She’s being targeted for a wave of hate because they fear she’ll do a good job.