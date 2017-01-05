January 5, 2017

THIS IS CNN: Don Lemon: Anti-Trump Violence Against Disabled Man ‘Not Evil.’

CNN founder Ted Turner presumably would concur; when faced with an even more enormous crime, he became a “see no evil” man himself.

In contrast, as Anthony Bialy tweets, “Those who believed ‘Hands up, don’t shoot’ right away are unsure if the Chicago assault was a hate crime,” speaking of CNN.

Just think of Lemon and the CNN anchors in the frame capture above as Democrat operatives with bylines, and it all makes sense