January 5, 2017

I LIKE THE SOUND OF THAT: GOP senator: Let’s cut Obama regulations ‘24/7.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) says the Senate should get to work immediately on repealing President Obama’s regulations.

“I said, ‘let’s not waste our precious resource.’ What we have is a limitation of time,” Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Wednesday, recounting his swearing-in the day before.

“So I said, ‘the United States Senate, at the appropriate time, for as long as we need to take advantage of the Congressional Review Act, we ought to go 24/7.’ ”

Johnson said he would volunteer to work overnight shifts on the Senate floor to chip away at Obama’s rules.

“It’s a big task. We have such an enormous web of over-regulation. Unwinding this will be difficult,” he said.

“[I’m] willing to pull a night shift. There are plenty of Americans out there working factory shifts. They’re working 24/7, working nights. I’ll preside at 3 o’clock, 4 o’clock if that’s what it’s going to take to overturn and repair the damage done by this over-regulation.”

President-elect Donald Trump vowed last month to gut the Obama administration’s regulations by chipping away at the number of rules on the books.