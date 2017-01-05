«
January 5, 2017

I LIKE THE SOUND OF THAT: GOP senator: Let’s cut Obama regulations ‘24/7.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) says the Senate should get to work immediately on repealing President Obama’s regulations.

“I said, ‘let’s not waste our precious resource.’ What we have is a limitation of time,” Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Wednesday, recounting his swearing-in the day before.

“So I said, ‘the United States Senate, at the appropriate time, for as long as we need to take advantage of the Congressional Review Act, we ought to go 24/7.’ ”

Johnson said he would volunteer to work overnight shifts on the Senate floor to chip away at Obama’s rules.

“It’s a big task. We have such an enormous web of over-regulation. Unwinding this will be difficult,” he said.

“[I’m] willing to pull a night shift. There are plenty of Americans out there working factory shifts. They’re working 24/7, working nights. I’ll preside at 3 o’clock, 4 o’clock if that’s what it’s going to take to overturn and repair the damage done by this over-regulation.”

President-elect Donald Trump vowed last month to gut the Obama administration’s regulations by chipping away at the number of rules on the books.

Chip, slash, blast, whatever.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:30 am