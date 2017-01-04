January 4, 2017

THIS IS WHAT A HOSTILE EDUCATIONAL ENVIRONMENT CONSTITUTING SEX DISCRIMINATION LOOKS LIKE: Male college students to undergo ‘critical self-reflection’ of masculinity. “The University of Wisconsin-Madison is not the only university offering such a program. Many other campuses, both public and private across the nation, now offer programs, trainings, guest lectures and other educational techniques that seek to purge male students of their so-called toxic masculinity.”

It’s also funny to me that if you’re a man who identifies as a woman, the university has nothing critical to say to you, but if you’re a man who identifies as a man they’re happy to tell you that you’re doing it wrong.