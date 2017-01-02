January 2, 2017

ARGUMENT AD HOMINEM ALBUS:*

Headline above coined by NYU’s Jonathan Haidt. An ad hominem argument is “a logical fallacy in which an argument is rebutted by attacking the character,” or in this case the race (albus is Latin for “white,” of the person making the argument. As Haidt tells interviewer Tom Woods in the podcast below, just flip the race from white to black, or to the religion of the person making the argument you don’t agree with, to understand just how bigoted the concept of “privilege” is:

* It also translates equally well as “This is how you got Trump, leftwing campus crybullies.”

