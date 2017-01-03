January 3, 2017

WHEN THEY THOUGHT CLINTON WOULD WIN, ALL THE “BLACK LIVES MATTER” STUFF WAS TO ENSURE A SEAT AT THE TABLE. NOW THEY WANT THE WHOLE TABLE: Van Jones: ‘The Clinton days are over.’

The Clintons’ reign over the Democratic party has ended, according to CNN political commentator Van Jones. “I think that the Clinton days are over,” Jones, a former White House adviser to President Obama, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday’s “State of the Union.” “This idea that we’re going to be this moderate party that’s going to move in this direction, that’s going to throw blacks under the bus for criminal justice reform, and for prison expansion, that’s going to throw workers under the bus for NAFTA, those days are over.” Jones said that Democratic candidates will be defeated if they can’t be “an authentic person from the beginning.”

It was a struggle between the urban-black wing of the Democratic Party and the gentry-liberal wing. And it still is, but with the Clintons down and nearly out, Jones, et al., are moving in for the kill. Of course, this may be a good thing for the GOP and Trump. It’ll be a long time before you can win an election with only minorities, and it’s not clear that Hispanics favor a black-dominated Democratic Party.

It’s basically like when a major crime gang gets knocked off and everybody struggles for the turf. And by “basically,” I mean pretty much exactly like that.