EVERYTHING OLD IS NEW AGAIN: Kitty Dukakis, a Beneficiary of Electroshock Therapy, Emerges as Its Evangelist. “After the first treatment, Mrs. Dukakis wrote, ‘I felt alive,’ as if a cloud had lifted — so much so that when Mr. Dukakis picked her up at Massachusetts General Hospital, she astonished him by proposing that they go out to dinner.”