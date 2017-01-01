January 1, 2017

THIS IS CNN:

● ‘Don’t get blood on the jacket!’ ‘Drunk Don Lemon’ gets his ear pierced live on air during NYE show.

● Bitter Lemon? CNN anchor Don Lemon has his microphone cut as he starts to talk about how 2016 was ‘awful’ after drinking tequila in live New Year broadcast.

● Kathy Griffin cuts cameraman’s beard, wraps Anderson Cooper in tinfoil on CNN New Year’s Eve.

On the plus side, at least Griffin and Cooper weren’t the most embarrassing members of CNN’s annual new year’s eve train wreck for a change, but I feel for those held hostage in airport departure lounges forced to watch this debacle.