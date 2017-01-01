«
January 1, 2017

WAIT, IT’S NOT BECAUSE AMERICANS ARE JUST A BUNCH OF BIGOTS AND HATERS? “Democratic strategist Donna Brazile acknowledged Sunday that President-elect Trump ran an effective, non-traditional campaign against Hillary Clinton, in large part because he had a consistent message.”

Plus: “Everywhere I went in blue states, especially in so-called blue states … I kept phoning back to Brooklyn, ‘Hey guys, there are Trump posters all over. All over the place.'” Funny how so many people saw Trump’s victory coming, as it turns out.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:48 am