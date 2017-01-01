January 1, 2017

WAIT, IT’S NOT BECAUSE AMERICANS ARE JUST A BUNCH OF BIGOTS AND HATERS? “Democratic strategist Donna Brazile acknowledged Sunday that President-elect Trump ran an effective, non-traditional campaign against Hillary Clinton, in large part because he had a consistent message.”

Plus: “Everywhere I went in blue states, especially in so-called blue states … I kept phoning back to Brooklyn, ‘Hey guys, there are Trump posters all over. All over the place.'” Funny how so many people saw Trump’s victory coming, as it turns out.