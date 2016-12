MY PREDICTION: THE WORSE 2017 IS, THE MORE HE’LL DOUBLE-DOWN ON THE “SOCIAL-JUSTICE” CRAP. Tim Cook’s terrible year in review.

Some suggestions: Bring back the headphone jack. Let the iPhone 8 be 1/8″ thicker, but with double the battery life. Quit making changes that haven’t been tested on significant numbers of ordinary users.

But I’ll bet we’ll get more “social justice” crap instead.