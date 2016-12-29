December 29, 2016
“THE PERFECT METAPHOR FOR THE MEDIA IN 2016:” Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold in the running for Darwin Award after shooting self in the eye with toy gun:
When I came home from my last TV hit [reporting on Trump], the kids, ages 4 and 5 months, were asleep. The house was quiet. I was still full of caffeine and do-gooder energy and decided to tidy up.
Among the clutter on the coffee table, I found my 4-year-old’s Party Popper, a bright yellow gun that fired confetti. For some reason, I held the gun up to my eye and looked down the barrel, the way Yosemite Sam always does.
It looked unloaded.
Then, for some reason, I pulled the trigger.
When I got to the ER, I had a swollen face, metal-foil confetti in my hair and a faint odor of gun smoke. Finally, the doctor could see me.
“I shot myself in the eye with a glitter gun,” I said. I showed him the Party Popper, which I had brought with me, in case he wanted to send it off to the National Institute of Morons for further study.
Florida Man has nothing on the supreme genius that is Beltway Man.