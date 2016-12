SO YOU’RE SAYING THAT 2016 IS PRETTY MUCH A NORMAL YEAR:

2016 UNGA Resolutions Against

Israel: 20

Syria: 1

Iran: 1

N Korea: 1

Russia: 1 Seems imbalanced. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) December 29, 2016

It’s almost as though the U.S. had some special role to play at the U.N., providing balance to an organization filled with oppressor-loving antisemites.