December 27, 2016

YES, LET’S USE CARRIE FISHER’S DEATH TO GO FULL SJW ON HER FELLOW CELEBRITIES EXPRESSING THEIR CONDOLENCES:

Because there’s never a wrong time to shame someone for doubleplusungood crimethink, not least of which when they’re in shock, mourning the death of colleague. That way, they’ll really learn their lessons.

When George Lucas wrote Star Wars, he viewed North Vietnam as the good guys and the America of the ’60s and ’70s as the evil Empire. And in the last quarter century, the American left have been busy trying to inflict communist speech codes on the rest of us. Now they’ve spread to attacking their own, including fellow leftists, such as Martin. It’s a shame Martin deleted his tweet – he should have kept it online to demonstrate that he won’t be bullied by the PC police.