December 28, 2016
THEY THOUGHT THE SCIENCE WAS SETTLED: How Analytical Models Failed Clinton: Her campaign was so confident in its data that it opted not to do tracking polls in states that decided the election.
In 2004 the Howard Dean, George W. Bush-Dick Cheney, and John Kerry-John Edwards presidential campaigns advanced the uses of data to contact voters, but it was the 2008 campaign of Barack Obama that took analytics to a whole new level. The infatuation with analytics after Obama’s reelection in 2012 prompted some of his operatives to say they didn’t need traditional polling anymore.
When Hillary Clinton began putting together her 2016 campaign, she brought on board many Obama veterans, going all in for the new technology. Donald Trump’s general-election campaign also employed analytics, though how sophisticated and important it was in his victory is a matter of considerable debate. House and Senate campaign committees and super-PACs also used analytics to varying degrees.
The reliance, or perhaps overreliance on analytics, may be one of the factors contributing to Clinton’s surprise defeat. The Clinton team was so confident in its analytical models that it opted not to conduct tracking polls in a number of states during the last month of the campaign. As a consequence, deteriorating support in states such as Michigan and Wisconsin fell below the radar screen, slippage that that traditional tracking polls would have certainly caught.
According to Kantar Media/CMAG data, the Clinton campaign did not go on the air with television ads in Wisconsin until the weeks of Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, spending in the end just $2.6 million. Super PACs backing Clinton didn’t air ads in Wisconsin until the last week of the campaign. In Michigan, aside from a tiny $16,000 buy by the campaign and a party committee the week of Oct. 25, the Clinton campaign and its allied groups didn’t conduct a concerted advertising effort until a week before the election.
In fact, the Clinton campaign spent more money on television advertising in Arizona, Georgia, and the Omaha, Nebraska markets than in Michigan and Wisconsin combined.
Worse, due to bad targeting their vaunted “ground game” wound up driving Trump voters to the polls. Trump had his get-out-the-vote operation, and made Hillary pay for it!