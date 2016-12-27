December 27, 2016

UH OH: Leaked Document: U.S. Colluded With Palestinians 10 Days Before UN Settlements Vote.

Related: Transcript claims to show US worked with Palestinians on UN resolution: Report published in Egypt has Kerry and Rice advising senior Palestinians on strategy at UN and after Trump takes power.

This is a big deal. Is it true? The State Department denies it, natch, but it fits. And the leak is quite damaging. This is what you get when you spend eight years ignoring communications security and then try to pull a fast one. I guess that’s called “smart diplomacy.”