December 27, 2016

AIR OFFENSIVE: British RAF pilots to switch bombing raids to ‘the heart’ of Isil.

Senior military sources said that from next Spring the RAF is likely to “pivot” its focus from Iraq to Syria as it seeks to bolster rebel forces fighting Syria.

Last year the RAF mounted just 60 air strikes in Syria compared to 347 in Iraq, where British planes have been heavily involved in the campaign to liberate Mosul from Isil.

Britain hopes that Mosul will be re-taken by Spring of next year, enabling RAF Typhoons, Tornados and Reaper drones to mount a fresh offensive in Syria.

The raids are likely to be “far more dangerous” because there is the added risk posed by the fact that Russia and the Assad regime control airspace.