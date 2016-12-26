December 26, 2016

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Report: Campus disinvitations hit record number in 2016. “One of the highest profile disinvitations in 2016 was journalist Jason Riley, who was disinvited from Virginia Tech. But the oddest disinvitation was John Derbyshire, who was disinvited by Williams College President Adam Falk due to fears his speech would be offensive to black students. Ironically, Derbyshire was invited by a black student, Zach Wood, who heads up the ‘Uncomfortable Learning’ series that brings controversial speakers to campus.”