FUNDAMENTALLY TRANSFORMED: “What happened today is that the United States joined the jackals at the U.N.” “What happened in the U.N. was Obama showing off his power in the face of Donald Trump? Is that what the NYT means to say? That’s not just pathetic. It’s shocking.” It’s the final period, the election’s over, and the masks are coming off all over the place.

Plus, from the comments: “Now we know, or at least suspect, why the LA Times is hiding the Khalidi video and tapes.”