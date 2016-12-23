December 23, 2016

Uber Moves Self-Driving Car Test to Arizona After Regulatory Defeat In California.

The startup on Thursday said it would begin a test of the self-driving vehicles early next year in Phoenix, and it sent journalists photos of the vehicles leaving a warehouse hauled by a big rig. Uber touted the support for its experiment of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, who had issued a statement telling Uber “California may not want you, but we do.”

Uber’s announcement came less than a day after the California Department of Motor Vehicles said it would revoke the registrations of 16 Uber vehicles because the company refused to apply for a $150 permit for autonomous cars. Uber had said the permit shouldn’t be required for its cars, and it had invited San Francisco customers to hail the vehicles in defiance of regulators over the past week before capitulating.