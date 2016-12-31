December 31, 2016

IN THE MAIL: Edited by David E. Young, The Origin of the Second Amendment: A Documentary History of the Bill of Rights in Commentaries on Liberty, Free Government & an Armed Populace 1787-1792 and The Founders’ View of the Right To Bear Arms: A Definitive History of the Second Amendment.

Plus, today only at Amazon: 33% off on the Wacom Bamboo stylus.

And, also today only: Magazine Subscriptions starting at $4 for 12 months.

Also, aked Winery “Best Sellers” Oregon Wine Bundle Mixed Pack, 4 x 750 mL, 40% off plus 1 cent shipping.

Plus, Lightning Deals galore. There are new ones every hour, so check back often!