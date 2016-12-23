December 23, 2016

SO THIS THING THAT IS PRACTICALLY HITLER IS ACTUALLY A PROGRAM THAT RAN FOR MOST OF OBAMA’S FIRST TERM:

The Obama administration said Thursday it will formally do away with a dormant travel registry program that tracked visitors from many Muslim-majority countries — a program some surrogates of President-elect Donald Trump have proposed reinstating.

The move is symbolic — the controversial program was created after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, but has not been in use since 2011.

But it comes as Trump continues to float the possibility of some kind of registry to track potential terrorists in the U.S.