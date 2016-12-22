December 22, 2016

KELLYANNE CONWAY’S BRUTAL RESPONSE TO WHETHER SHE’LL HAVE TIME TO BE SPECIAL COUNSELOR TO PRESIDENT TRUMP:

“It’s funny, we were talking with Juan Williams earlier, and he was questioning, ‘well, Kellyanne has four kids. How’s she going to do it?’” noted Bartiromo. “He got creamed on Twitter… Why? A woman with four kids can’t do it, but a man can? So what that she’s going to be working 24/7?”

“Well, I would just tell everyone not to go after Juan because I don’t want him to be creamed,” Conway stated. “But I would say that I don’t play golf, and I don’t have a mistress so I have a lot of time that a lot of these other men don’t.”