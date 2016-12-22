December 22, 2016
REMEMBER “LOVE TRUMPS HATE” AND “THEY GO LOW, WE GO HIGH?” ME NEITHER. Ivanka Trump Accosted by Passenger on JetBlue Flight.
Ivanka was on a JetBlue flight leaving JFK Thursday morning with her family when a passenger started screaming, “Your father is ruining the country.” The guy went on, “Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private.” The guy had his kid in his arms as he went on the tirade.
A passenger on the flight tells TMZ Ivanka ignored the guy and tried distracting her kids with crayons.
JetBlue personnel escorted the unruly passenger off the flight. As he was removed he screamed, “You’re kicking me off for expressing my opinion?!!”
BTW … Ivanka, her family and bunch of cousins were all in coach.
Plus, it was premeditated:
The husband of the unruly passenger tweeted an hour before the plane took off, “Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them.”
Keep this up and Trump will carry all 57 states next time.
Related: Artists Demanding Ivanka Trump Remove Their Artwork From Her Home. Can they get any pettier? We’ve got four years to find out!
UPDATE: Journalism: Isn’t it amazing how fast the word “harassed” disappears from their vocabulary.