December 22, 2016

PERSONNEL IS POLICY: Trump taps Conway as senior counselor.

Conway, who joined Trump’s team as campaign manager in August, announced earlier this week on Fox News she was moving from her New Jersey home to Washington, signaling a pending position in the incoming Trump administration. Thursday’s announcement from the transition team laid out her new role.

“Kellyanne Conway has been a trusted advisor and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory,” Trump said in a statement released Thursday mornig. “She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message. I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing.”

Conway will work with senior administration officials to communicate and execute Trump’s legislative priorities and action, the statement said.