December 21, 2016

TERROR DOWN UNDER — OR JUST AN ACCIDENT? Van drove into Australian Christian Lobby’s Canberra headquarters and ‘exploded’

A van reportedly carrying gas cylinders was driven into the Australian Christian Lobby headquarters in Canberra on Wednesday night, causing an explosion.

There were no injuries suffered from people inside the building but the alleged driver was receiving medical treatment for his injuries, according to reports.

The vehicle was allegedly carrying gas bottles when it exploded about 10.45pm, News Corp reported. It was destroyed and the two-storey office building named Eternity House was badly damaged by fire.

ACL managing director Lyle Shelton posted two images online on Thursday morning of a vehicle he claimed had been driven into the group’s office in the inner-southern Canberra suburb of Deakin.

“A vehicle has rammed our office in Canberra & exploded all staff are safe,” Mr Shelton posted on Twitter.

“I do not know the condition of the driver. Prayers appreciated.”