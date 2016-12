IN THE MAIL: How to Spot a Liar, Revised Edition: Why People Don’t Tell the Truth–and How You Can Catch Them.

Plus, today only at Amazon: Save on select Transcend memory products. Thumb drives, memory cards, etc.

And, also today only: End-of-year Jewelry Savings, price range $6.98 – $28,776.04.

Also, Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away Deluxe Vacuum, $199.99 (33% off).

Plus, Lightning Deals galore. There are new ones every hour, so check back often!