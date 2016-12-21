December 21, 2016

KILLS GERMS THAT CAN CAUSE BAD BREATH, AND THE CLAP: The Mouthwash Listerine May Help Treat Gonorrhea. And it’s a good thing: “In the U.S., gonorrhea rates have reached unprecedented levels. A recent report showed that at 395,000 recorded cases, gonorrhea is up 13 percent from 2014, and the disease is mostly concentrated among young people ages 15 to 24 years old. . . . Antibiotic-resistant strains of the bacteria are also on the rise. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes this kind of gonorrhea has developed resistance to nearly all the medicines used to cure it,and that doctors are down to one last class of effective antibiotics.”