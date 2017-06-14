June 14, 2017

2015 FACEBOOK POST SHOWS GUNMAN HODGKINSON DIDN’T LIKE REPRESENTATIVE SCALISE: The Daily Caller has published a Facebook post by James T. Hodgkinson. In the post the would be mass murderer maligns one of his victims, Congressman Steve Scalise. Remember, Hodgkinson was a Bernie Sanders supporter. Hey, Paul Krugman. That vote and the Facebook post strongly suggest Hodgkinson was a Democrat of some type. Some type.

MORE FOR PAUL KRUGMAN: Hodgkinson was a Trump-hater. Just like you, Paul. A Trump-hater. Of some type.

THE KRUGMAN PRECEDENT OF 2011:

You know that Republicans will yell about the evils of partisanship whenever anyone tries to make a connection between the rhetoric of Beck, Limbaugh, etc. and the violence I fear we’re going to see in the months and years ahead. But violent acts are what happen when you create a climate of hate. And it’s long past time for the GOP’s leaders to take a stand against the hate-mongers.

Stand up, Paul! Stand up against the Democrat hate-mongers right now!