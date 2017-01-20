January 20, 2017

IT ALL MAKES SENSE NOW: Former President Obama’s new memoir, My Secret War Against Big Government opens with this:



The wingnuts on the right thought I was a poison pill. And they were right, only I was on their side. Only Nixon could go to China. And only an Ivy League-educated black man could bring down leftism in America. What did they think? That after seeing firsthand in Indonesia — and in my parents’ lives — the destructive impact of leftist thought, I wouldn’t have noticed? I saw the weakness in the system, and I exploited it. Ruthlessly, it’s true — but I learned at an early age that revolutionaries must be ruthless.

I don’t expect President Trump to thank me. But the truth must be told.