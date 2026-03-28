Another Attempt At 'No Kings' Today? Why?

Good morning and welcome to Saturday, March 28, 2026. Glad you could be here.

Today is International Women in Music Day, and Barnum and Bailey Day, the anniversary of the day in 1881 when P. T. Barnum and James Anthony Bailey formed what they called “The Greatest Show On Earth.” As to the latter, I recall in 2017, driving through Harrisburg, Pa., on I-83, and seeing what turned out to be the very last Circus train sitting on a bridge over the Susquehanna River. An impressive but sad sight. Here’s the story of that train.

Advertisement

Today In History:

1797: Nathaniel Briggs of New Hampshire patents a washing machine.

1866: First ambulance goes into service.

1922: The first microfilm device is introduced.

1935: Robert Goddard uses gyroscopes to control a rocket.

1939: Spanish Civil War ends as Madrid falls to the Nationalists, headed by Francisco Franco.

1964: First true pirate radio station, England's Radio Caroline, begins regular transmission at noon from the MV Caroline off the coast of Suffolk.

1979: A partial meltdown at the Three Mile Island nuclear plant in the U.S. results in the release of radioactive gas and iodine into the atmosphere but no deaths.

2017: President Donald Trump signs an energy Independence executive order undoing Obama-era climate-control measures.

Birthdays today include: bandleader Paul Whiteman; Marlin Perkins, American TV; Roy Cicala, sound engineer; Charlie McCoy, Grammy-winning session musician and harmonica player; Neil Kinnock, UK Labour Party leader whose speech Joe Biden plagiarized; and Reba McEntire.

Happy birthday to you if it’s your day.

* * *

Leftists are trying again with the “No Kings” nonsense. They’re out there today, making fools of themselves, objecting to Donald J. Trump. I’ve already written repeatedly about this sorry business, without really examining what is driving these folks, and given today’s events, perhaps it’s time that I do.

I find myself forever fascinated by the left and their attitudes toward President Trump. Not appreciative, mind you, and certainly not convinced of the justification of the reactionary venom they apply to every single action the President takes, particularly when they offer no demonstrably viable counter agenda.

Advertisement

For example, I’m old enough to remember when Democrats liked the idea of using reciprocal tariffs to protect and grow American businesses. They also tended to take the threats by China to our industry seriously. Somewhere along the way, they lost that edge and now disregard the trillion-dollar trade deficits, which we have no hope of sustaining. Because of Trump’s actions, the bean counters are projecting on the order of $300 billion in new revenue, and foreign businesses are investing upwards of $15 trillion in America as of March 10th of this year. Domestic businesses are upping the ante as well.

Based on their reaction, it seems the left is worried that China will lose money because of Trump. And they’re right. The trouble is that they inexplicably consider China’s loss, and for that matter, America’s gain, a bad thing.

Take, for example, the president’s America First policies. The left will praise Volodymyr Zelensky all day long for putting HIS country first, and yet will chastise Trump for taking the same position about America. He was elected by the people of America. Shouldn’t he be representing their interests?

Speaking of Zelensky, why did the left, back in the spring of 2025, complain so bitterly about Trump’s attempts at peace negotiations? You will remember perhaps the knee-jerk reactions of the Democrats to Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska, despite it being a summit that the EU leaders almost universally praised. After all, the EU by that point had a war on their very back yards with nobody, not even those self-same EU leaders, making a move toward ending it, or even limiting it. Their praise was understandable. After all, at that point, there was already about a million and a half wounded, missing, or dead. But leftists in this country complained bitterly about it.

Advertisement

Then the left reacted negatively when, about a week after that, Zelensky, along with those same EU leaders, flew to the White House. I don’t know, but it seems to me likely that the reason for their objection to this process is that it is a path that they, under Obama, didn’t have the courage to follow.

What was the plan of the Democrats with Ukraine? What did Biden do? He provided massive amounts of arms and money so that both sides of that conflict could keep fighting and dying, with no way to get either side to back down. Not even a hint at diplomacy, which historically, the left champions as a nearly knee-jerk reaction.

When Biden was in the White House, some 14 million illegal aliens flooded into our country, with a good half million being tagged as violent criminals in their own countries. That situation has changed under Trump, to where there is statistically no illegal immigration, with a million who entered the country under Biden, have left the country voluntarily, and 100,000 more have been deported.

Meanwhile, the left fights like a cornered raccoon against the enforcement of Immigration laws that the vast majority of Americans want strictly enforced. If we take their complaints and their protests seriously, we must assume that they don’t want our immigration laws enforced. You really must wonder what their goal here is. Should we be allowing millions of unvetted and often criminal aliens so that the census can be tilted in favor of the Democrats? That’s not even addressing the issues of illegal aliens voting, which they’ve been shown repeatedly to do. JustFacts.com tells us:

Advertisement

In 2014, the academic journal Electoral Studies published a groundbreaking study by three scholars who estimated how frequently non-citizens were illegally voting. Based on data for the 2008 presidential and congressional elections, the study found that: “Roughly one quarter of non-citizens” in the U.S. “were likely registered to vote.”

“6.4% of non-citizens actually voted.”

81.8% of them “reported voting for Barack Obama.” illegal votes cast by non-citizens “likely” changed “important election outcomes” in favor of Democrats, “including Electoral College votes” and a “pivotal” U.S. Senate race that enabled Democrats to pass Obamacare. The study’s voter registration rate was estimated with data from two key sources: A national survey in which 14.8% of non-citizens admitted that they were registered to vote.

A database of registered voters that reveals what portion of the surveyed non-citizens “were in fact registered” even though “they claimed not to be registered.” By combining these data, the author’s “best” estimate was that 25.1% of non-citizens were illegally registered to vote.

The left seems to feel that this is a net positive. That’s understandable if we take as a given that they approve of illegal immigrants voting because it supports their candidates and their misbegotten policies.

Then we have Iran, where the left apparently preferred Obama’s approach, which all but handed nukes to the insane Islamic dictatorship. What could possibly go wrong? Both the left and the centrist GOP have been kicking that particular can down the road for very nearly five decades, under the guise of “diplomacy,” which in the end has actually made the problem worse. And for all the moralistic and legalistic preaching they do, they’ve apparently forgotten the people in Iran. They’d rather have those people suffer and die than admit Trump’s actions are the correct ones.

Advertisement

I can’t help looking at the Democrat party of today without wistfully recalling what JFK said at his inaugural address, back in 1961: “Let every nation know, whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty.”

Apparently, they’ve either forgotten what Kennedy said that day or they reject it outright, either of which would make me question why they still consider him a party icon. I believe that Kennedy would not want anything to do with the Democrat party of today, which in turn explains why the polling of the last several years has been showing the Democrats of today are just about equal in popularity with raw sewage.

The anti-America left finds itself being strictly contrarian. If Trump wants peace, leftists go out of their way to support war, as in Ukraine. Yet they come down against the reckoning being waged in Iran.

Trump wants prosperity; they fight to maintain poverty. If individual freedom is the issue, they fight for virtual slavery. Witness the doings in Cuba over the last few weeks, and their whining about our arrest of Maduro as two prime examples of such. Instead of being pleased that the law is being enforced, they side with the criminal.

So deeply into this contrary position are they that they’ve invested literally billions in tax dollars in over 90 versions of lawfare, in bogus investigations, they’ve tried to jail him, and they've tried impeaching him twice. Heck, they’ve even tried killing the man. And he just gets stronger.

Advertisement

And most recently, they fight tooth and nail to keep a bill from passing that repeated polling shows that well over 80% of American voters from both parties support: The SAVE Act.

Why do they continue? Simple: They’re not worried that his policies will fail; they’re concerned about being shamed by comparison to what the establishments of both parties have offered us, his policies will be wildly successful.

So they have been. And America’s success under Trump, particularly the long, long list of failures the left has given us, is something they simply cannot stand.

Remember, gang, as you watch the riots erupting today: Businesses and municipalities have never had to board their windows because of conservatives.

Thought for the day: Socialists tend not only to be prepared for the worst, but they insist on making it happen.

I’ll see you tomorrow. Take care, my friends.

Investigative reporting and honest analysis, are becoming rare these days. You get it here. That's why it's important to become a VIP member here at PJ Media. Not only do you support the reporters and writers who support YOU, but you also get 60% off the regular price by going to this link and using the promo code FIGHT.