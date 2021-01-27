Chick-fil-A Saves the Day, Fixes City's Vaccination Snafu

Do we get a vote on which corporations own our government? I’d take Chick-fil-A over any of the Big Tech oligarchs. They’re efficient, friendly, and nobody beats their chicken sandwiches.
In Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, the town’s drive-through COVID vaccination system suffered a computer glitch. Quick-thinking Mayor Will Haynie called in the undisputed drive-through champions: Chick-Fil-A.
“We asked local Chic Fil A (sic) manager Jerry Walkowiak for help today after a computer glitch backed up things at the drive-through vaccination site. Instead of just giving advice, this video shows what he did,” the mayor wrote.
“When you need help, call the pros,” he added on Twitter.
Smart mayor. I can think of many larger cities that could use him. Pretty much all larger cities could use him.
Here’s video of the Chick-fil-A manager in action.
Chic Fil A manager Jerry Walkowiak donating his professional drive thru experience to help our vaccination program in Mt Pleasant today. When you need help, call the pros. pic.twitter.com/63RvcVR8KJ
— Will Haynie (@willhaynie) January 22, 2021
If cancel culture had had its way a few years ago, Chick-fil-A would no longer exist. Instead, it’s helped some folks get their COVID vaccinations.
And still crafting countless delicious chicken sandwiches.
