Progressive Christianity Watch: Boy Band Theology?

It’s time for another Progressive Christianity Watch, where we look at what the Mainline Protestants and other wayward denominations are up to. Today, we’ll kick things off with a musical moment that might leave you scratching your head.

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Central Methodist Church in Fayetteville, Ark., where the choir gave the congregation a new arrangement of a classic hymn last Sunday:

🎶You are my fire. The one desire. Believe when I say. I want it that way🎶 The choir at Central United Methodist Church Fayetteville sings Backstreets Boy's “I Want It That Way” for their Sunday worship service, because why not? https://t.co/0uWOdzRvbN — Protestia (@Protestia) October 14, 2026

That’s right: the choir sang “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys.

“The Rev. Jennie Williams, who serves as senior pastor of Central United Methodist Church (CUMC) in Fayetteville, suggested to The Christian Post that her church's musical choice was following Jesus Christ's example of being relatable,” reports The Christian Post.

Shocker: A woman pastor doing something unbiblical.

"As we continue our 'generations series' — and as a millennial myself, who we're talking about today — I am especially excited about this next part of our service," said Rev. Virginia Brown, the church’s college pastor, in the video of the October 11 church service.

"Our choir is about to bring a pretty awesome throwback jam; one that you've never heard in this style before. It's a little bit of a millennial nostalgia song, and I'm pretty sure you're going to recognize this one. It was released on April 12, 1999," she added.

The last time I read my Bible, which was right after lunch today, I didn’t see anything about “nostalgia” or “relatability” as being part of the gospel. What’s next? A sermon series telling the devil, “Bye, Bye, Bye”? Or how about a message about how Jesus has “The Right Stuff” or how He was “Hangin’ Tough” on the cross?

I don’t know what these people are thinking. All I can tell you is that it ain’t the truth from God’s Word.

Related: Progressive Christianity Watch: What Is With These People and Glitter?

Next, we’ll travel to Point Loma University. This is a college that has faced a lot of scrutiny lately for its wokeness and for its abandonment of the gospel on the altar of progressivism. I recommend Alisa Childers’ recent podcast episodes for more detail.

Jonathan Turley wrote a recent blog post where he revealed that Point Loma’s “Dean of Students Jason Cha told student leaders that identifying as being ‘in Christ alone’ is a sign of ‘white privilege.’”

Divinity Schools have shown the same radical shift to the left as other schools in higher education. That was evident this week at Point Loma Nazarene University, where Dean of Students Jason Cha warned students that saying “in Christ alone” is a sign of “white privilege.” https://t.co/fudrgU1vXJ — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 13, 2026

Turley continues:

Dean Cha is an example of the resumes that draw appointments and presentations in higher education. According to The College Fix, Cha’s 2023 dissertation at Azusa Pacific University was titled “Raging Waters of Whiteness: Addressing White Evangelical Racism in Higher Education.” His scholarship draws on critical pedagogy, incorporating “critical race theory, critical white studies, and evangelical postcolonial studies.” Roughly three years later, he was made Dean of Students at PLNU. As discussed in the USA Today column, the same pedagogy is evident in the crop of progressive proselytizing in the midterm elections. In Texas, Democrat James Talarico has declared that “I always think of myself as a Christian who hates Christianity.” His church leaders at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church admit that most of its members are likely agnostic or atheist. Other Democratic minister-candidates have similar far-left views of religion, including Iowa’s Lutheran minister-turned-candidate Sarah Trone Garriott, who is under attack for participating in a Satanic wedding. They are part of a movement of “resistance preaching” to organize far-left ministers to use religious pitches to support a blue wave.

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This is no longer about preaching the gospel. Instead, these far-left radical heretics sacrifice the truth for wrongheaded politics. And it’s leading people astray.

Finally, this is what passes for an offertory moment in the woke United Church of Christ:

Wearing a skintight sequined outfit, a drag queen sings 'It Is Well With My Soul' while COLLECTING DOLLAR BILLS from congregants at Bluegrass United Church of Christ. https://t.co/drSMLg4M9m — Protestia (@Protestia) September 29, 2026

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