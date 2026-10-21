California Man Said ICE Stole His Wife. Police Now Say He Murdered Her.

A man who accused Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) of taking his wife is now in custody under suspicion of murdering her.

There have been some creative excuses to cover up murder, but this might be a first. Gurinder Gill — immigration status currently undisclosed — first told investigators that his wife went missing after September 30 because ICE detained her. Detectives subsequently uncovered inconsistencies in his story and dug deeper, coming to the conclusion that she was actually dead, and her husband is the likely guilty party. Jasmine and Gurinder were in a divorce dispute at the time she went missing.

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The biggest tell that his story was bunk, as Fox News notes below, is that there had not actually been any ICE activity at the Gills’ home.

A Sacramento man allegedly told detectives ICE agents arrested his missing wife when she went to get the mail. Authorities contacted ICE, which confirmed no enforcement activity had occurred at the residence. Days before Gurinder Gill even made that claim, investigators in neighboring El Dorado County had already discovered burned and buried remains about 70 miles from the couple's home. Those remains were later confirmed to belong to his wife, 30-year-old Jasmine Gill, an India-born registered nurse and mother of their 8-month-old child. Gill, 28, is now charged with murder. The couple had been going through a divorce and child custody dispute when Jasmine vanished on Sept. 30. Her cousin reported her missing on Oct. 4. Deputies arrested Gurinder on Oct. 14 and executed search warrants at two homes associated with him. He is ineligible for bail. Full story here https://t.co/jm72AA8H5u — Fox News US (@FoxUSNews) October 20, 2026

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As Fox also reported, investigators found burned and buried remains, which they have since confirmed as Jasmine Gill — what Gurinder left of her. Apparently, he tried to destroy her corpse about 70 miles from their home. Jasmine was born in India, but was a registered nurse in California and the mother of Gurinder’s 8-month-old baby. Part of the couple’s struggles was a child custody dispute. As usual, the child will end up suffering most from the craziness of the parent.

Jasmine’s family started a GoFundMe to deal with the financial aftermath of her death and help her baby. It describes her as “A Daughter, a Sister, a Nurse, and a Mother Who Deserved So Much More.” Apparently, the family needs money to send Jasmine’s body back to India, where her mother still lives. Fox News did not state whether Jasmine is a legal immigrant or not.

SFGate, which obtained the criminal complaint from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, also mentioned that Gurinder claimed ICE arrested his wife while she was getting her mail outside, but that the agency confirmed it had not been to the residence. Apparently, Gurinder forgot to put out the fire he was using to try to burn his wife’s corpse, because authorities discovered her remains after spotting smoke and having to put out a minor forest fire. Jasmine’s jewelry was also in the burned area.

SFGate also reported:

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Gurinder Gill, who was taken into custody Oct. 14. Investigators also executed search warrants at two residences associated with him, although authorities have not disclosed what evidence, if any, was recovered. The criminal complaint, filed Oct. 16 in Sacramento County Superior Court, alleges that Gill killed his wife “with malice aforethought” on or about Sept. 30. He faces one felony count of murder.

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Gurinder Gill is not only evil but also stupid. He seems to have expected that California authorities would just take him at his word if he accused ICE of kidnapping. He also apparently set his wife’s body on fire and then left without bothering to see what would happen. The whole situation would be humorous if a young mother were not dead.