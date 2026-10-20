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FTC Chairman: Feds Aim to Seize Half a Minneapolis City Block From Fraudsters

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 20, 2026 9:35 PM
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FTC Chairman: Feds Aim to Seize Half a Minneapolis City Block From Fraudsters
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

After Nick Shirley uncovered mass fraud, especially among childcare “learing centers” in Minneapolis, the Trump administration took action to incentivize whistleblowers and take back fraudsters’ ill-gotten gains.

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Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson bashed mainstream media shills who spent years covering up for fraudsters in Minnesota and other Democrat states on Tuesday. He also explained how the Trump administration plans to hold the most infamous fraudulent Minneapolis childcare center and other fraudulent entities and individuals to account.

Ferguson began, “A lot of journalists [are] in the room today. Everyone knew about the Quality Learing Center. They were cited hundreds of times over the course of a couple years. No one reported it. None of your outlets reported it. It took one brave kid and a camera to make everyone aware of this, and it launched a revolution,” while pointing toward Shirley.

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The Trump administration will now offer a 1% commission on the amount of fraud that individuals identify if it is substantial and verifiable. Shirley certainly deserves to be the first to receive such a commission.

Related: Trump Promises Cash Commission to Those Who Expose Fraud

Ferguson praised President Donald Trump because he “has turned the entire federal government... [to] coming up with new ways to stop this fraud everywhere in the federal government. This whistleblower incentive program is one example, but it's not all.”

Referring to the White House anti-fraud task force, which Vice President JD Vance heads, Ferguson emphasized that this task force directs “the government's actions on this. We created the National Fraud Division at DOJ led by [Assistant Attorney General] Colin McDonald, who's done a wonderful job. They've already been getting huge results for the American people.”

For instance, as Ferguson pointed out, “just yesterday, [the Justice Department] filed to seize half a city block in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with property that had been obtained with SNAP dollars that should have gone to hungry Minnesotans, and was instead used to buy illegally and fraudulently property in Minneapolis. The DOJ, led by Todd Blanche, Colin McDonald, Trent McCotter, have been going after these fraudsters night and day.” McCotter is the acting U.S. deputy attorney general. 

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For too long, Somalis and native fraudsters alike lived high off our taxpayer dollars in Minnesota. Those days are finally over. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, especially ahead of the midterm election, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and fraud, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CORRUPTION | DOJ | DONALD TRUMP | MINNESOTA | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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