Tragic Accident at Football Game Kills Air Force Demonstrator

A horrific accident turned what should have been a celebration of military skill into a catastrophic tragedy at a San Antonio football game.

The University of Texas San Antonio and Naval Academy game at the Alamodome was set to include a rappelling demonstration from an Air Force training unit, according to Task and Purpose. Footage of the demonstration at the well-attended game captured the tragic accident that resulted in the death of one military demonstrator, who dropped straight to the ground.

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Nellis Air Force Base subsequently confirmed that an unnamed service member who was serving with the 6th Combat Training Squadron, Detachment 2, died after the accident on Saturday evening.

The incident happened during a pregame rappelling demonstration ahead of UTSA’s annual Salute to Armed Forces & Veterans game. Four military members were to rappel from the rafters of the Alamodome to the ground. According to the San Antonio Express-News, halfway through the descent, one person slid down the rope in “an uncontrolled manner” and hit the ground hard. Football staff rushed to the injured man and medical personnel provided first aid before the injured airman was put on a stretcher.

Task and Purpose added that the Air Force confirmed the airman’s death. The San Antonio Fire Department told the outlet the airman’s injury was life-threatening at the time they transported him to the hospital.

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A Nellis AFB spokesperson said, “The incident is under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.” The airman‘s name has not yet been made public.

A U.S. Air Force service member has died after suffering critical injuries in a rappelling accident at the Alamodome in San Antonio before Saturday’s football game between UTSA and Navy. https://t.co/PCXItWGlnl — Native Texans (@native_texans) October 18, 2026

Task and Purpose added:

Prior to the Air Force’s announcement that the service member died, a spokesperson for UTSA Athletics confirmed that the rappel team was made up of members of 6th Combat Training Squadron, Detachment 2. That is an Air Force unit that trains tactical air controllers. Tactical Air Control Party members are airmen who embed with soldiers and Marines and direct and coordinate airstrikes from ground positions. The 6th Combat Training Squadron is based out of Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, although Detachment 2 operates from Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis.

Any military death is always an immense tragedy, but training accident deaths are particularly awful to cover because they always seem so preventable. In this case, the fact that the airman died in front of so many people with his death filmed makes it even more heartbreaking. The football game should have been an exciting event bringing the community together. Instead one airman lost his life and all his family and friends have to deal with the awful aftermath.

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We pray for the airman and all of those mourning his death right now. This holiday season will be a very difficult one for everyone involved.