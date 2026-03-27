Ken Paxton Shut Down a ‘Sharia City’ Project in Texas

After Attorney General Ken Paxton (R-Texas) investigated a proposed “sharia city” in Kaufman County, the project fortunately and thankfully came to a halt.

Paxton officially announced his investigation into the project in February, and there really must have been some illegal doings relative to the project, because it only took a little over a month to bring the project to a halt. The Texas attorney general confirmed the welcome update in a March 26 press release. Sharia is indeed a huge threat to America. It allows for or explicitly encourages sexual slavery, child abuse, rape, domestic abuse, honor killings, and jihad. Any town that explicitly identifies with Sharia is therefore a threat to American society.

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“Because of the risks posed by the infiltration of sharia law into Texas, my office will work tirelessly to end any illegal scheme that seeks to subvert the Constitution and disrupt the American way of life,” said Paxton. “I am glad to see that the developers of this ‘sharia city’ in Kaufman County have ceased their operations following my office’s investigation. My office will continue to investigate any potential threat to the safety and well-being of Texans.”

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Paxton’s press release explained:

In early February 2026, residents raised concerns about a foreign-based development company’s plan to purchase thousands of acres near Kaufman, Texas. The developers’ plan to create a “sustainable city” with the potential to house as many as 20,000 foreign nationals alarmed the surrounding communities. Not only could the influx of tens of thousands of foreign nationals into rural Texas pose national security risks, but residents also feared the strain that such a development could place on the local water supply.

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Part of the investigation was specifically aimed at a U.S. subsidiary of Dubai-based development company SEE Holding. Congressman Lance Gooden confirmed the end of the “sharia city” project.

The problem is that most politicians, even many Republican politicians, are not as wide awake to the threat of Islam as Ken Paxton is. Even our current presidential administration is very chummy with terror-sponsoring Islamic dictatorships like Qatar’s and Gaza’s. The West wants so badly to believe that we can have peace and friendship with the Muslim world. Since there are 50 Muslim nations, that is not entirely unreasonable, as we want to believe that such a powerful and influential religion is not at heart demonic. But it is.

And therefore, even though, of course, not all Muslims are terrorists or America-haters, and some are peaceable people, the religion itself is inherently antithetical to freedom and Western values, and hence we cannot fully trust anyone who claims to be a devout Muslim. Or, as I sometimes put it, a man can be a good person and a bad Muslim or a bad person and a good Muslim. And if we don’t want America to undergo the nightmare that Lebanon or Turkey or other formerly Christian nations did after Muslim takeover, we would be wise to face reality with clear eyes.

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