On Easter, Pray for Persecuted Christians

This Easter Sunday, most of us Christians in America are perfectly free to celebrate the Resurrection of Christ. But for thousands or even millions of Christians around the world, persecution and prison are the stark reality on Easter as on every day of the year.

“Christ is risen! Indeed He is risen!” This is how we greet each other on Easter at my Byzantine Catholic Church. Christ died and rose again, conquering sin and death, opening the gates of Heaven. But many Christians will be in jail or in hiding this Easter, enduring physical imprisonment because they believe in the spiritual freedom that Jesus promised all those who believe. From Nigeria to China, from North Korea to Algeria, from Laos to Syria, from the Congo to Iran, from Gaza to Sudan, persecuted Christians need your prayers this Easter.

I reported back in January:

The Open Doors’ World Watch List 2024 ranked “50 countries where Christians face the most extreme persecution” and provided sobering statistics for 2023. Last year, 4,998 Christians were murdered for their faith, an average of 13 every day, with 4,125 Christians detained. A staggering 14,766 Christian properties and churches were attacked. Persecution is especially harsh in Asia and Africa, with North Korea ranked by the World Watch List as the top most dangerous country for Christians, though Nigeria’s Christians accounted for 82% of Christians killed for their religion in 2023…The number of churches and Christian properties attacked (14,766) was about a six-fold increase over those reported in 2022, while “more than twice as many Christians were forced to flee their homes compared to the previous year.”

Nigeria is the most deadly country in the world to be Christian, largely because of radical Islamic jihad there. Yet the Biden administration removed Nigeria from the list of Countries of Particular Concern that have “severe violations of religious freedom.” According to Open Doors, persecution of Christians worldwide is getting worse, not better. Muslim and Communist countries are particularly likely to enact anti-Christian policies.

Yes, anti-Christian sentiment (like anti-Semitism) is an increasing problem in America and other Western nations, as schools, colleges, businesses, courts, and the White House increasingly try to force Christians to deny Biblical teachings in favor of woke ideology. But we can still attend Church and openly wear symbols of our faith in most places in America. We should pray that this religious freedom will continue and increase here and that we do not end up facing the systemic violence and oppression that Christians suffer around the world.

It is the traditional Catholic belief that Jesus Christ “harrowed” Hell on Holy Saturday; that is, He brought the souls of the righteous who died before him to Heaven, and completed His victory over Satan. In some Byzantine Catholic and Orthodox icons, broken chains can be seen below the resurrected Christ’s feet, and He is depicted pulling Adam and Eve out of their tombs. This is powerful imagery, illustrating Christ’s dominance over all evil, whether physical or spiritual. Let us pray that, this Easter, all persecuted Christians receive Christ’s protection and aid.