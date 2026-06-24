The Republican Party's Dissidents Are Showing Themselves the Door

Tucker Carlson says he can no longer support the Republican Party.

In that regard, he finds himself in familiar company. A growing faction on the populist right — including figures such as Candace Owens, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Nick Fuentes — has increasingly positioned itself in opposition to core Republican foreign policy principles. Rather than seeking to persuade the party, many now appear ready to abandon it altogether.

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That may not be a crisis for Republicans. It may simply be a clarification.

Political movements require ideological boundaries. Parties are more than coalitions of convenience; they are associations built around shared principles and priorities. When those principles cease to align, separation is often healthier than endless internal conflict.

Vice President JD Vance recently made that case during an appearance on Megyn Kelly's show. Defending the administration's approach to Iran, Vance argued that Republicans who disagree with specific policies should nevertheless recognize the alternative: empowering Democrats. Whether one agrees with his defense of the administration or not, the broader point is difficult to dispute. Political parties function by advancing a common agenda, not by endlessly renegotiating their foundational commitments.

Yet a segment of the so-called "horseshoe Right" appears interested in something else entirely. Rather than influencing the Republican Party from within, its leaders increasingly seem determined to pressure the party into abandoning longstanding principles in favor of a worldview markedly more sympathetic to adversarial regimes abroad.

Carlson's latest comments are a case in point.

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Speaking on the Can't Be Censored podcast, Carlson announced that he no longer supports the Republican Party because, in his view, it has become immoral. He argued that Republicans have placed the interests of foreign countries above those of Americans and therefore no longer deserve his support.

"I voted Republican my entire life," Carlson said. "I've been a consistent defender for 35 years of the Republican Party. ... But there's no defending this because it's immoral."

That claim raises questions of its own. Carlson was registered as a Democrat from 2006 to 2020, explaining at various times that he did so in order to participate in Democratic primaries. Regardless, the larger issue is not his voter registration history but his definition of Republican principles.

Carlson has become one of the most prominent voices arguing against support for Ukraine while expressing remarkable sympathy for Russia's perspective in the conflict. He has repeatedly criticized efforts to counter Iranian influence in the Middle East and has frequently attacked traditional Republican arguments centered on deterrence and strength.

At some point, disagreement becomes philosophical divergence.

If a political movement believes in peace through strength, maintaining American alliances and confronting hostile regimes, then those who reject those principles are under no obligation to remain within that movement. Nor is the movement obligated to redefine itself around their objections.

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Greene recently echoed Carlson's frustration, declaring that she would no longer support what she called an "America Last Republican Party." Similar sentiments have emerged from other prominent commentators who argue that the GOP has betrayed its voters by refusing to embrace a more isolationist foreign policy.

But dissatisfaction alone does not confer ownership. Being unhappy with a party's direction does not mean the party must reorganize itself around every dissatisfied faction.

Kelly, to her credit, recently suggested that disagreement with Republican leadership is not itself grounds for abandoning the party. That observation highlights a broader truth: Political coalitions inevitably contain disagreements. The question is whether those disagreements exist within a shared framework of principles or whether they reflect fundamentally different visions of America's role in the world.

The current divide increasingly appears to be the latter.

The Republican Party is free to debate tactics, priorities and individual policies. What it cannot do is function without a coherent identity. If peace through strength, support for American interests abroad, and opposition to hostile foreign powers remain central to that identity, then those who reject those principles may decide they no longer belong in the coalition.

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If so, there is nothing wrong with leaving.

What would be a mistake is allowing those departures to become the blueprint for a new Republican Party.

Sometimes political movements benefit not from expansion but from clarity. And sometimes the clearest statement is made by those who choose to walk away.

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