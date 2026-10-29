Townhall Video

Your Morning Coffee Is Missing This Game-Changing Ingredient

What if your gut health is affecting far more than you realize? Larry O’Connor sits down with GoodBru founder Gabe Dough to explore the fascinating connection between the gut microbiome, digestion, brain health, and overall wellness. They discuss why probiotics and prebiotics matter, how modern diets and medications may disrupt the delicate balance of bacteria in our digestive systems, and why researchers are increasingly examining the microbiome’s potential role in chronic disease. Gabe also explains the inspiration behind GoodBrew, his American small business that makes it easy to incorporate probiotics and prebiotic fiber into your daily routine by simply adding them to your morning coffee. Plus, Larry shares his personal experience with the product and why he’s paying closer attention to gut health.