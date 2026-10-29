Townhall Video

With Less Than a Week Until Election Day, Swing Voters Show They Want Answers

With less than a week to go until Election Day, Scott Jennings was joined by Americans For Prosperity's Katelyn Bledsoe to discuss the organization's Americans Unscripted project, how the cost of living is top of mind for voters, and that the rise of Democratic Socialism isn't as popular as some might think. To learn more, visit AmericansForProsperity.org.