Townhall Video

Mike Johnson Warns America Could Face France-Style Riots if Democrats Take Congress

U.S. House Speaker MIKE JOHNSON (R-LA) warns that TV images of violent riots in France could offer a preview of how America may look if radical Democrats gain control of Congress on November 3rd; he also charges that Christians opting to NOT vote because they “don’t like their choices” in some political contests are “derelict in their duty” to vote their values. JAMES ROSEN, chief Washington correspondent for Newsmax, says “it is not a slam dunk” that BENJAMIN NETANYAHU will emerge from upcoming elections by continuing as the longest serving Prime Minister in Israel’s history; his defeat would make Middle East politics even more volatile. Former Louisiana Attorney General ANDREW BAILEY previews his state’s Amendment #3 which would reverse permissive pro-abortion laws in Louisiana. Noted economist DAVID BAHNSEN offers “concern” that Democratic Socialist candidates will make inroad next month, but says America still has a long way to go before abandoning Capitalism and free markets. And TONY PERKINS’ commentary urges listeners to text VOTE to 67742 to get a free, personalized voter guide they can consider before casting their Midterm ballots.. All this—and more—coming up on our latest edition of THIS WEEK ON CAPITOL HILL with Tony Perkins, on the Salem Radio Network and Salem News Channel…sponsored by AARP.