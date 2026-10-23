Larry

Ilhan Omar Caught in ‘Political Nightmare’ As Trump Weigh in on 'Scam' Bombshell

On this full episode of LARRY, Larry O’Connor breaks down a STUNNING escalation in the battle between President Donald Trump and Rep. Ilhan Omar! Trump is now openly declaring that Omar’s congressional seat is effectively conceded as new reporting raises explosive questions about her past. With the FBI investigation intensifying, fresh identity-document allegations surfacing, and legal experts warning that her political future could be in jeopardy, Larry examines what Trump knows, what investigators are pursuing, and whether Omar could actually lose her seat.