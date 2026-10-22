Larry

Three Democrats Face Political Turmoil As Midterm Elections Approach

October 22, 2026 3:24 PM
On this full episode of LARRY, Larry O’Connor breaks down THREE political bombshells! Virginia Democrat Louise Lucas surrenders to the FBI following a stunning federal indictment, Ilhan Omar’s first interview since the raid on her home raises explosive new questions, and Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed faces brutal fallout after a fiery Senate debate with Mike Rogers. Three Democrats facing MAJOR trouble as the midterms approach!
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