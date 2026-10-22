Larry

Three Democrats Face Political Turmoil As Midterm Elections Approach

On this full episode of LARRY, Larry O’Connor breaks down THREE political bombshells! Virginia Democrat Louise Lucas surrenders to the FBI following a stunning federal indictment, Ilhan Omar’s first interview since the raid on her home raises explosive new questions, and Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed faces brutal fallout after a fiery Senate debate with Mike Rogers. Three Democrats facing MAJOR trouble as the midterms approach!