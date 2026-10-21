Larry

Ilhan Omar Breaks Silence After Federal Search as Trump Blasts Her

On this full episode of LARRY, Larry O’Connor breaks down President Trump’s explosive Oval Office comments about Ilhan Omar, her first public response since federal agents searched her Washington, D.C., home, and the growing questions surrounding the Minnesota fraud investigations. Plus, Trump credits YouTuber Nick Shirley’s reporting with helping lead to 115 arrests, new Wall Street Journal reporting raises questions about Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan’s academic record, and former NBC Sports reporter Michele Tafoya confronts Flanagan over fraud during their heated Senate debate. With Trump declaring Minnesota is now in play, could Democrats be facing a political earthquake in a state they thought was safe?